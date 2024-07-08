High temps, dense fog, smoke concern and gusts all are in the forecast

Good morning, Central Coast!

It was a scorcher of a weekend and more hot weather is on the way. That combined with dense fog, wildfire smoke and more will make for a very active forecast. Let's dive in!

The strong high pressure that has made the past few days so warm is still very much in place and will continue to bring southerly winds and more heat for the interiors. Thankfully the heat isn't extending all the way down to the beaches.

The beaches are able to enjoy some cooler weather all thanks to the marine layer intruding onshore. That is in place this morning enough to cause significant visibility concerns. Some spots will face tricky road conditions. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place through 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Thankfully skies will clear quickly and sunshine is expected into the afternoon.

Interiors will heat up quickly again today, the excessive heat warning has now been extended until 9 p.m. Thursday across the interior portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, where the hottest (and near record) temperatures will occur.

Highs today will once again be near 110° for the interiors, 80s in the coastal valleys and beaches into the low 60s.

Over the next few days temps will very slowly start to cool. By Thursday highs will be near 100, for the weekend some interiors will be back in the 90s.

Other than the basic "bread and butter" forecast above there is the chance for significant winds near the Lake Fire.

Here is a look at the interactive map of the Lake Fire.

Those higher winds can become erratic quickly and cause fires to jump containment lines. Be cautious and stay aware of any evacuation alerts for the area.

Have a great day, Central Coast!