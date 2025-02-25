Highs to climb even more this week but rain chances are returning this weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off our morning very mild weather is in place. Lows are only in the mid 40s and 50s today but this morning isn't all perfect (weather-wise at least). Gusty winds have prompted a high wind advisory through 8 a.m.

There is also a high-surf advisory in place through Wednesday morning at 4 a.m. for all western beaches. Breaking waves 10-15 ft are expected with rip currents expected as well.

High temps today are once again going to climb quickly. Highs will be a few degrees below Monday but still very warm for this time of year. 70s for most, a few scattered 80s are expected.

Wednesday will boast the warmest weather of the week, many communities will reach the 80s! Enjoy it, highs will slowly fade into the weekend.

Sunday a small storm will push into the region and bring us a small rain storm. We are talking less than a tenth of an inch but it will be effective in cooling our temps down into early march.

Have a great day Central Coast!