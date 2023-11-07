Hold onto your hats, strong gusts cooling temps significantly

Good morning, Central Coast and happy Tuesday!

Monday brought us some rain and some gusty conditions to start the week, today both of those risks are back.

A system is passing to the north of us and some of the most tangential impacts are being felt here on the Central Coast. Rain chances today are minimal, mainly just for our interior valleys (California Valley and Cuyama Valley) and even at that pop up showers will max out at just a few hundredths of an inch of rain.

This comes in the wake of Monday's rain where San Simeon got a tenth of an inch of rain in the last 24 hours. For Cambria, the total is 0.07” while Los Osos and San Luis Obispo got 0.02”. Light showers are still possible in northern SLO County tonight into Tuesday morning.

Aside from the rain chances winds are a major concern. Northwest winds are picking up in the Southcoast this morning and will continue to strengthen today. Tonight into early Wednesday portions of Santa Barbara county can expect gusts to hit 50 mph in mountain areas. This is enough to prompt a wind advisory for the southcoast and interior valleys of SB county through 3 AM Wednesday.

Even in areas outside of the advisory it is going to be windy, here is a look at what Santa Barbara can expect.

Temps today (thanks to the northerly winds) will be cooler. Every location will be in the 60s, that is a significant temp drop for the interiors specifically.

Starting on Wednesday conditions remain mild but slightly warmer. While air mass is expected to cool midweek, beaches and coastal valleys will get a round of offshore flow that will moderate that cooling trend.

Our seven-day forecast is showing low 70s across the board, which is bringing that fall-like weather pattern with less winds as well.

Looking into the extended forecast things could get interesting. I am following a system that is set to eject from the North Pacific this weekend and could bring us a significant system midway through next week. It is far to soon to put stock in this forecast but it is something I am following.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!