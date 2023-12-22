HOLIDAY FORECAST: Skies set to clear as the soggy week closes

Good morning Central Coast!

This week has been a soggy one with most communities picking up 3 to 7 inches of rain and with ridges and mountain peaks over 10 inches of rain.

Here is a look at the rain totals for all communities to this point!

We aren't quite done with the rain just yet but we are close. Scattered showers will continue to push through through until the mid morning hours. Check out your interactive radar here!Thankfully these showers are a bit more mild and isolated, just a few more hundredths of an inch of rain is expected.

By this afternoon sunshine and northerly winds will take over.

Temps are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s. This is a nice little warm up across the region.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!