HOT AND DRY: Fire weather continues into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off our Thursday temps are once again cold to kick off the morning, but no worries it is going to warm up quickly once again.

Thanks to our very dry air mass skies are clear this morning and cold temps are once again in place. Yet again there is a frost advisory in place for the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County as well as western Santa Barbara county. There is also a freeze warning in place for the Paso Robles area through 8 a.m.

There is very little humidity in the air today and while that helps to keep us cold each morning it will also help us warm up quickly today. Highs will once again climb into the upper 80s in the interior valleys (about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year), mid 80s in the coastal valleys and beaches reaching towards 70.

With low humidity, warm afternoons, and some winds there is still some significant fire weather concerns. Take extreme caution today if you are doing anything that could result in sparks. This includes mowing, or driving on the side of roadways.

Into the weekend there will be a slight cooldown as a system pushes south from the PacNW into the Bay Area. They may see as much as an inch of rain but unfortunately the rain chances will wash out before they reach us.

We will see some more humidity and cooler weather into the middle portion of next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!