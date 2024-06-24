Hot temps pair with scattered storms Monday morning

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning temps are mild (at least compared to what we will face later on today). Take the opportunity to open those windows and get the cooler air inside ahead of the hot temps later on today.

Here is a quick discussion on the forecast just before 8 a.m.

The biggest headline this morning is a small area of instability just to our south where a few storms have formed. Overnight they brought locally heavy rain to some communities as well as a few lighting strikes. As they move north towards the Gaviota coastline we can expect some locally heavy rain and the chance for a stray lighting strike. This is tricky as our roads haven't faced rain recently so traction will be severely hampered within storms as well as with very dry ground fuels a lightning strike could cause fires to start. Stay weather aware this morning.

Turning to the heat that brought triple digit highs to interior valleys on Sunday.

High pressure and offshore winds are continuing to bring hot temps today, thankfully highs will be a touch cooler today but still dangerously hot.

The Heat Advisory for the interiors of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties has been extended until 8 p.m. this evening. All of these areas will see high temperatures of 92 to 101 degrees, with continued warm overnight lows.

Moderate to high heat impacts will continue through Sunday evening for communities away from the immediate coast.

Today highs in the interiors will be in the upper 90s with some triple digits expected, coastal valleys will be in the upper 70s and mid 80s while beaches will be in the 60s.

Into the extended forecast temperatures are set to fall slightly as we push through this week with more moderate temps expected by late week

Have a great week Central Coast!