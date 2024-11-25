Inches of rain headed our way to start the holiday week

Good morning Central Coast!

It is very much an active set of days across the Central Coast with heavy rain adding up to inches for some spots. Here are some important links to have today!

On-and-off rain caused by a low-level atmospheric river is here to start off the holiday week, and we will see nearly constant rain chances throughout the next few days.

Rain showers will become heavier to start Monday morning with some portions of the storm bringing downpours of rain that will add up quickly. Here is a look outside Avila Beach around 6:30 a.m. If you look towards the horizon a cell of heavy rain is clearly visible. That is going to be a similar view to much of the day.

While the day will not feature consistent rain, many storm cells will push through. Keep that rain coat handy over the next 48 hours. Here is what San Luis Obispo can expect over the next 24 hours.

Here is a look at the expected rain totals from Monday morning Through Wednesday morning.

The peaks of Santa Lucia's will make a play for three inches of rain while valleys will top out near two inches. As you push south rain accumulations will dwindle. The south coast is looking at closer to a third of an inch.

Here is a look at the temps for today. Upper 50s and low 60s for all. That is close to the overnight lows as well. Minimal daytime warming is expected.

Rain will get heavier again overnight into Tuesday morning but then will take on a bit of a different character. Expect more light rain and clouds than the heavy bands of rain that will be featured to start the week.

Clearing Wednesday and Thursday is expected before yet another small rain chance Friday. The good news is that early December is looking sunny and more mild.

Have a great day Central Coast, and be sure to stay weather-aware!