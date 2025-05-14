Incoming ridge of high pressure to drive a modest temperature warm-up

Good morning, Central Coast!

The forecast ahead of us is a story of subtle pressure differences driving a roller coaster of temps. Highs will climb to close the week but cooling then warming is expected farther afield. Where last week I would compare our temperature shifts to a thrill ride, this pattern is more of a joy ride with a few shifts in temps.

Today's highs will be slightly warmer than recent days, but the warm-up will be modest overall. Nearly 80s for the interiors 60s elsewhere.

A modest warm-up is in place through Friday morning. This will bring a few degrees of warming ahead of the weekend, where those gains will be erased. A slight cooldown is expected this weekend, although no other major changes are expected.

Next week we will once again see temps climb, they will get to just above normal for this time of year by the middle of next week. Sunshine and more mild weather follow that.

Here is what that all looks like on a 7-day forecast.

Have a great day, Central Coast!