Interior valley temps to fall more than 20 degrees Tuesday into Wednesday

Good morning Central Coast!

Tuesday was a hot one across the region with communities in the interiors soaring into the upper 90s and even some into the triple digits. The combination of offshore flow, and lingering high pressure allowed for this quick, although short lived warm up.

Today conditions will change drastically as not only the high pressure pushes east but strong onshore winds establish. These will combine to make a very efficient system to transport the dense marine air from the Pacific all the way into the interior valleys.

Starting off with the marine layer. This morning most communities are under cloud cover, parts of the Santa Ynez valley will battle fog but that will be short lived. The marine layer is deepening and has extended towards 2000ft in elevation. That is more than enough for some of the dense marine air to spill into the interior valleys.

As the morning progresses the clouds will dissipate for all areas except for the beaches but will leave that cooler dense air in place. As the day goes on that will cool slower.

The winds are also a big factor in the forecast. Winds are pushing in from the South West and are bringing more marine air with them.

That will press onshore sustained up to 20 mph and with gusts up to 30 mph today. It will be breezy today and once again for Thursday.

All of the above will combine to cool coastal valleys by a few degrees but the interiors may cool 25 degrees or more. Paso Robles is looking at highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be cooler as well but a few degrees above Wednesdays highs but by Friday night the onshore winds will shift to offshore reducing the marine influence and contributing to a warming trend for Friday and Saturday. Temps will return to the upper 70s.

Sunday and Monday, models show a broad trough of low pressure sweeping over the area, resulting in a downward temperature trend into early next week. with the winds also kicking up.

Have a great day Central Coast!