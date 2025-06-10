Interior valley temps will peak today while beaches remain cooler

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, our weather pattern is still in place. While clouds are still the story for western beaches, heat is on the way for the interior valleys.

Fog and low clouds are starting off the morning for most communities, including interiors. Thankfully, it will start to clear quickly.

Interiors will see sunny skies first, which will kick off daytime heating and allow temps to rise quickly.

Highs will be in the upper-90s today for interior valleys, which marks a couple of degree increase just from Monday. Beaches will see an increase too, but it will be much more moderate with highs climbing to the mid-70s in our coastal valleys and even some low 60s by the beaches.

The heat will still be our main story for the week ahead. Hottest temps are expected Tuesday with mid-90s until Thursday. There will be a slight temp decrease into the weekend, but highs will still stay in the 90s for interiors.

Have a great day and week ahead, Central Coast!