"June Gloom" moves in and will cool temps down into the weekend

Good Morning Central Coast!

We made it to Friday! Dense fog and low lying cloud cover is the story this morning as the day begins and will continue to inform the forecast through the weekend.

Dense fog is limiting visibility on our roads this morning for many commuters. Take it slow on those roads.

Strong onshore flow is maintaining the marine layer near the coast, where morning temperatures range from the upper 50s to mid-60s today. The coastal valleys may see some sunshine but it will be later in the day.

Interiors will have the largest change in temperature. Highs will be in the upper 80s for Paso Robles (15 degrees cooler than Wednesday) while the Cuyama Valley has one more day of heat with temps near 100.

Into the weekend more cloud cover is expected and we will be on the chilly side by the beaches and only into the mid 80s for the interiors. Other than some cloud cover and fog though it is going to be a good weekend.

The weather pattern is expected to see only gradual changes from the weekend into next week.

The marine layer will continue over coastal areas and nearby valleys, with widespread nighttime stratus and patchy fog partially clearing each afternoon. Daily temperatures will range from the 60s near the coast, 70s in coastal valleys, and 80s and 90s in interior regions.

Have a great day and weekend Central Coast!