Just a few more days of intense heat before temps fall dramatically

To kick off the morning there is some patchy dense fog along our beaches. This isn't much of a concern, just something to be aware of for the morning commute.

Aside from the fog the overnight low temps are worthy of note. Beaches and coastal valleys fell to the mid 50s, this is very much normal but the interiors did not cool down nearly as much. Lows stayed in the 70s overnight. This not only means that heat will move in much faster but also that homes will not be able to cool down as significantly.

The high pressure that has driven the hot temps recently will stay in place through Thursday night. At that point it will dissipate and move east allowing our temps to fall dramatically. Unfortunately that hasn't happened yet so highs will once again climb.

Temps above 105 will be commonplace today for the interiors, coastal valleys will be in the upper 70s and low 80s while beaches will stay in the 60s.

Thanks to all this heat the alerts are still in place. Excessive heat warning for the interiors through 10 p.m. tomorrow with highs above 105. Heat adivisory for the coastal valleys with temps over 95 degrees, also through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Once the high moves our much cooler marine air will move in ad significantly drop temps for the weekend.

Next week we will warm up again but not by much.

