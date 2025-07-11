Lenny, our Pet of the Week, loves summer and going on adventures

Every week, we feature an adoptable animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is Lenny's turn in the spotlight!

Lenny is a three-year-old American bulldog mix and a big fan of the summer!

He was transferred from an LA Shelter to Woods Humane Society a few months ago and has settled in quickly! He loves treats, cuddles, and adventures, but his all-time favorite thing is the hose!

He loves water and would love to help water the lawn! He is a volunteer favorite and does well with the other dogs in his play group. Stop by Woods Humane Society from noon to 4 p.m. Friday to meet this sweet boy!

Full details on Lenny or the other pets available from Woods Humane Society can be found here!

There is a lot going on over the next few weeks to engage with Woods Humane Society. Here are some of the upcoming events!

