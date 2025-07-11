Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lenny, our Pet of the Week, loves summer and going on adventures

Every week, we feature an adoptable animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is Lenny's turn in the spotlight!
Posted

Lenny is a three-year-old American bulldog mix and a big fan of the summer!

He was transferred from an LA Shelter to Woods Humane Society a few months ago and has settled in quickly! He loves treats, cuddles, and adventures, but his all-time favorite thing is the hose!

He loves water and would love to help water the lawn! He is a volunteer favorite and does well with the other dogs in his play group. Stop by Woods Humane Society from noon to 4 p.m. Friday to meet this sweet boy!

Full details on Lenny or the other pets available from Woods Humane Society can be found here!

There is a lot going on over the next few weeks to engage with Woods Humane Society. Here are some of the upcoming events!

  • Electric Doggy Carnival - Woods Humane Society is hosting “Electric Doggy Carnival” nights in July: extended hours (12-7 p.m.), open dog pods, and $50 Adult Dog Adoptions on Wednesdays, July 23 and July 30.
  • Pink Drank – This Saturday, July 12, 2025, join Woods at Pink Drank, a poolside tasting event celebrating all drinks pink with over 30 producers of wine, beer, spirits and cocktails, from 2-6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo (#322). This event benefits the animals at Woods!
  • Vitalant Blood Drive – The public is invited to donate blood to Vitalant Blood Drive, held at Woods Humane Society SLO on 7/30 from 11-2. All donors will receive pizza and a t-shirt from Vitalant.
  • Todo Bueno – Enjoy a meal for a good cause at Todo Bueno on July 24th. 10% of the proceeds will be donated to Woods.
