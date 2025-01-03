Light rain is on the way Friday alongside cool and windy weather

Good morning Central Coast!

Thursday brought beautiful weather across the region with temps climbing into the 70s in many communities.

Today a big change is on the way though. A cold front has pressed in from the north pacific and will bring us a cooldown and some very light rain later today.

This is a very mild cold front, only expected to bring light rain briefly this afternoon. That risk begins near noon in northern SLO County. Through the afternoon the front will sink south.

Where rain falls it will be very light, I am talking hundredths of an inch of rain moving through quickly.

With the rain will also come winds, there is a wind advisory in place through Sunday at 10 a.m. for gusts up to 45 mph.

There is also another swell headed our way. In advance of local sets up to 15ft there is a high surf advisory in place for all our western beaches through 3 a.m. Monday.

Thanks to the cold front highs will fall nearly 10 degrees across the board but thanks to the much warmer weather yesterday this cold front will just bring us back to normal.

Temps will fall a few more degrees Saturday before another high pressure will move in and highs will once again soar with abundant sunshine as well!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!