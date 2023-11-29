Light rain kicks off our Wednesday, cool temps to follow

Good morning Central Coast!

We are half way through the week and with rain knocking on our doorstep there is a lot to talk about, let's dive right in!

A low pressure has made its way onshore in Northern California and with it comes a cold front that is kicking off showers across the Central Coast.

This will start along our western beaches (north SLO county beaches by 6 a.m.) and slowly spread out across the region for the morning.

These storms will be scattered at best, plus our very dry air mass that has made for beautiful conditions the past few days is keeping heavy rain at bay. Our storms will need to overcome that dry air before accumulations are likely. Basically expect some verga (rain that doesn't reach all the way to the ground) ahead of showers.

For a look at your interactive radar check out this link!

All said and done this storm will not bring large accumulations from hundredths of an inch to a tenth on the high side are expected.

The system moves out Wednesday PM and Thursday looks quiet.

Friday there appears to be another short-wave moving thru but it looks to lack moisture to work with. A few sprinkles or a light shower are possible, and snow levels look lower (around 4500-4000ft).

But right now it looks more like "a nothing" than "a something". It is more likely this wave just reinforces cooler air into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!