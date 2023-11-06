Light rain kicks off the workweek, warmer weather to come

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off our workweek there is a little bit of light rain falling in northern SLO County, that is our headline this morning so lets dive right in!

It is all part of a large system that is pushing onshore in northern California and continuing to bring significant rain to our north. The difference within this storm is that one 'branch' of the storm is reaching south and bringing us some rain.

Scattered showers will push through our northcoast communities first, moving towards Morro Bay and Los Osos by 7 a.m. Showers will then push into the San Luis Obispo area briefly as commuters head into work. The rain chances will fizzle out quickly though, clear skies are expected by mid morning.

All said and done accumulations will stay below a tenth of an inch.

There is still some dense cloud cover and fog that is pushing through the Santa Ynez valley as well as into Santa Maria. Be cautious on roads impacted by dense fog.

Temps today will be near 70 for most communities, in the mid 60s at the beaches.

Things will continue to cool down on Tuesday. Areas such as Paso Robles will see the biggest change in temps dropping from the 80s on Sunday to the upper 60s by Tuesday.Beaches are holding steady in those low 60s during the next three days. Coastal Valleys are looking at upper to mid 60s.

Our seven-day forecast shows more fall-like conditions. We can expect those overnight foggy conditions with some morning low clouds.

Our lows in the interiors are expected to drop into the mid 30s. San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria are keeping things mild in the low 70s for the rest of the week. Sunday into the extended forecast temps are expected to warm up a bit into the upper 70s.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!