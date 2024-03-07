Lingering showers expected Thursday ahead of a sunny forecast

Good morning Central Coast!

Yesterday was a bit of a wild one across the region as a low pressure barreled into the region producing a period of heavy rain, strong winds and even flooding concern. Thankfully that low pressure has pushed east and we will see much calmer and drier conditions today.

Despite the flood advisories none of the reporting stations we use regularly got over 1" of rain. I do have some viewer reports of 1" rainfall in places like Santa Maria but I think the general rule was this was less-than-an-inch rain for most.

Here is a look at those rain totals!

There is a winter weather advisory for the Santa Barbara County Mountains until the system departs later on today. At the highest elevations 2-8" of snow is possible but only a dusting down to 4500ft.

Surf advisories go into effect Thursday morning and last until Friday morning.

Models today have been hedging about a Sunday front capable of producing some light showers, there is another front next week which also brushes the area. Right now, I'm not convinced these are much to write home about. So, I'll mention it here but leave it out of the official forecast until indications are stronger.

Have a great day Central Coast!