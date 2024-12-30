Lingering winds and waves fade as we head into the new year

Good morning Central Coast!

The countdown is on to 2025 and our forecast will bring resolutions of sunshine and calm winds, a welcome change from the last few weeks.

Sunday a cold front pressed through the region and brought some rain in the evening hours. This was not a huge amount of accumulation but it was enough to continue to green-up our hills and drop temps by a few degrees. Here is a look at the rain totals!

For our Monday temps will rise slightly, highs in the 60s will be the norm but the south coast will make a play for 70 degrees today.

Sunshine and mild weather will start to move in but while we make that transition winds are still active. There is a wind advisory for high elevations and our Southcoast through 10 a.m.

Some gusts up to 50 mph are possible this morning.

Waves are also lingering. A high surf advisory is in place for all western beaches through Tuesday morning at 3 a.m.

Into the extended forecast, temps will warm to close out the year, even reaching 70s in most coastal valleys. With this winds and waves will calm as sunshine becomes the main story.

Into next weekend a slight cooldown will take over but temps will still be warmer and drier than normal into the 2nd week of January.

Have a fantastic day and week ahead Central Coast!

