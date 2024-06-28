Marine influence and cool temps Friday, hot temps return next week

Good morning Central Coast!

Thursday shaped up to be a beautiful day with clear skies and mild temps across much of the region. Interiors climbed into the 90s while coastal valleys just reached into the mid 70s.

To kick off your Friday morning there is a bit more cloud cover and marine layer fog. This is mainly along our coastal valleys and beached but will also lead to cooler, dense, marine air in the interior valleys as well. Long story short, it will be much cooler today.

Skies will clear by mid day to beautiful sunshine and temps in the low 60s at the beach, 70s in the coastal valleys and 80s for the interior valleys.

Enjoy the cooler weather though, temperatures will begin to rise again as high pressure rebuilds over the region Sunday. The valleys will see the most significant warming, with high temperatures potentially reaching well into the 90s.

Into the new work week the warming trend continues as high pressure strengthens. The marine layer will become shallower, limiting low clouds to areas within a few miles of the coast. Inland areas, particularly the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County, could see temperatures exceed 100 degrees. Gusty winds are expected in southwestern Santa Barbara County during the night.

The weather pattern will remain relatively stable, with minor changes in temperatures and low cloud coverage. Temperatures will stay above normal, and the interior regions could experience very hot conditions by Wednesday.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!