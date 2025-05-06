May gray to start the day, much warmer weather on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

The overall pattern is active with some big changes in it. For us that means warm weather is on the way to replace all of the clouds that have marked the past week.

Highs today will be slightly warmer than recent days but nothing spectacular.

By Wednesday, that low pressure will push far enough east for a large ridge of high pressure to build in. High temps will soar and we will reach well into the 90s for interior valleys, 80s in coastal valleys and 70s by the beach.

The axis of the high pressure will push through Saturday, and on the back side of that ridge will bring moderate cooling Sunday and Monday.

Looking way forward, temps will stay below normal for much of next week.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!