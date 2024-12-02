Meteorological winter kicks off to a warm start with temps in the 70s

Good morning Central Coast!

Sunday not only kicked off the start of December but also the start of Meteorological Winter. Unlike the common (astronomical) system in meteorology, we mark the seasons by the months with the coldest average temperature. Now that we are in winter it is even more rare to see the warm temps that are our story for this week.

We are kicking off the day with beautiful clear conditions and calm winds. Check out this festive look at Pismo Beach!

Temperatures will climb into the 70s for most locations, enjoy the sunshine and much warmer than normal temps. For a little context the "normal" high temp in Paso Robles for December 2nd is just 62 degrees.

There is some cloud cover headed our way though, a small low-pressure system just off our shores will push some high-level cloud cover onshore through the day today.

Those clouds will be in place for about 48 hours and will clear by midweek. Temps will stay comfortable in the 70s through the whole week.

Even into the farther extended forecast the Climate Prediction Center is expecting temps to stay warmer than normal with dry conditions into mid December.

Have a wonderful day and a great week ahead!