Mild days ahead with much warmer temps this weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Our tsunami risks are gone throughout the Central Coast and most of the West Coast. We will see higher water at our beaches; however, it has nothing to do with the risks from the last few days.

More cloud coverage is hanging on this morning along the coastline and in Paso Robles, which is one of the main reasons we are seeing cooler than normal temperatures in the area. With mild fog in the area, make sure wherever you're heading, you're getting there safely!

Mild temperatures throughout the Central Coast today with low 90s in the Paso Robles area and high 60s to mid 70s taking over the rest of the region. This is the calm before a warmer weekend coming our way.

A high-pressure system will be hitting the region just in time for the weekend! The cloud coverage will give way to warmer temperatures, with Paso Robles seeing high 90s and cooling off just a bit before the week begins. Coastal Valleys will see higher 70s and low 80s. This weekend will be great for a beach trip with mid-70s temperatures for the next few days.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!