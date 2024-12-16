Mild start to the week with a few scattered showers are possible Monday evening

Good Morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the week beautiful conditions are in place! Clear skies and calm winds will set the stage for a great week. That being said we have a couple of concerns today that all revolve around a cold front that will sink into the region by this evening.

Let's start with that cold front. This morning it is bringing some significant rain and ice to the PacNW and NorCal, it is slowly sinking south and will reach the Central Coast this evening.

By the time the front reaches us this evening, it will have calmed significantly but there is still a chance for a few showers in Northern SLO County. This will start with some cloud cover and turn to a raindrop or two by the evening hours. Most communities will not see any but a hundredth of an inch of rain is possible for some.

By the time the front passes into Santa Barbara County, no rain will be left but winds will kick up dramatically. This will cause gusts upwards of 45 mph along the Gaviota coastline from this afternoon through Early Tuesday morning.

Temps today will be mild and a degree or two on either side of normal. That means 60s for most with beaches in the 50s.

Into the week skies will clear and temps will warm incrementally. By Thursday into Friday, temps may reach into the 70s for many communities!

The weekend will bring yet another small shift. A cold front will plunge into the region bringing another small (although noticeable) chance for rain. Nothing substantial is expected with these storms but temps will fall by a few degrees.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!