Mild temperatures today with a sunny and warm weekend ahead

We have a significant warm-up on the way but for today, we are seeing mild temperatures that we have been feeling for the last few days. A high pressure system is bringing those warmer temperatures in but for now, this is the calm and cool temps before we see those sunny Summer days.

This morning, we are seeing a lot of cloud coverage along the Central Coast — which is pretty common for this time of year, so if you are heading for some Friday morning activities, make sure you are bringing an extra layer. Up near Paso Robles, there is a bit more cloud coverage than on the coastline but we will be warming up significantly overnight to hit a high of 98º tomorrow afternoon.

Our cloud coverage that's been hanging around is finally going away, burning off into great temperatures for the weekend. In the coastal valleys, western and southern beaches, the cloud coverage will be wrapping up by Sunday morning. The interior valleys are getting an extra day of sun, losing the cloudy skies by Saturday.

