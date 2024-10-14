Mild temps and fog kick off the week, and a storm nears us in a few days

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the week there is a little morning cloud cover, thankfully it is not a huge concern but still, many commuters will face fog to start the morning.

That fog is thanks to marine influence pushing onshore, for the interiors it will only last through the morning but beaches will stay on the cloudy side all day.

The marine influence also keeps temps around normal for this time of the year. 60s at the beaches, 70s for the coasts and mid 80s for the interior valleys.

The next few days will stay very consistent, with no big changes to be worried about but by Wednesday a small low pressure will push into northern California. For us this will first kick up the winds (advisory level gusts possible) and also bring us additional waves by our beaches. There is a small chance for very light rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday but what most will notice is the winds and waves.

That will also drop temps a couple of degrees but that is less of an issue.

Looking into the further extended forecast there is a small chance for a storm by the middle of next week. This is a very small chance but something I am watching moving forward.

Have a great start to the week Central Coast!