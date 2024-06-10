Mild temps and sunshine for Monday ahead of a warmer Tuesday

Good morning Central Coast and happy Monday!

It was a great weekend across the region, Saturday was a little chilly with lots of clouds but Sunday brought warmer temps and lots of sunshine. Still highs in the interiors were a touch cooler than normal.

To kick off your Monday morning there is a layer of cloud cover that is keeping us a little on the cool side to start the day. Good news though, the skies will clear quickly and we will have abundant sunny skies by mid morning. Interiors will clear first, beaches last.

Highs today will be close to Sunday's with interiors reaching into the mid 80s, 70s in the coastal valleys and 60s at the beaches.

A couple of things to keep in mind today. Firstly, afternoon and evening gusts are expected in the interior valleys this week. This will mainly impact Paso Robles but will stay below advisory level.

Checking in on the surf report, there is a little added wave energy, nothing to significant but also a note.

Into the extended forecast things get a little less boring.

Tuesday, offshore winds will make for a brief but very significant warm up. Paso Robles will be towards the triple digits. Coasts will also warm up, just not quite as much. That offshore flow is not driven by a large system though, that means that it will not be sustained and the warmer temps are only going to last a day. A small shortwave trough will cool us down late week before we settle into warmer and sunny weather.

Have a great day, Central Coast!