Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the day things are looking great, temps are on the chilly side but unlike Monday there is some fog causing concern for the morning commute. There is some marine fog in Western Santa Barbara County this morning.

Today we will have great conditions. Highs in the 80s for the interiors, 70s in coastal valleys and 60s at the beach.

Here is a look at the 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!