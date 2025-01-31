Mild weather is here for the weekend ahead of significant rain through next week

Good morning Central Coast!

As we make our way into the weekend conditions are wonderful across the region but big changes are on the way. That change has already taken hold in the Bay Area and Northern California as a strong low pressure moves into the region. This will bring consistent rain to them through the weekend. We will need to wait a little longer though. More on those rain chances are farther down this story.

Temps today are starting mild with some dense fog in the Paso Robles area. Just be aware of that on your way out the door.

Highs will be consistent once again with most hovering in the low 60s.

A slight warm-up will take over into the weekend with highs climbing towards 70. Early next week though the cold front driving rain today in NorCal will sag to the south and bring us rain. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all bring rain chances to the region.

With so many rainy days ahead our potential totals are expected to be significant. Now I do expect these totals to change significantly but some locations could pick up a full inch of rain while most communities will be closer tot he half-inch threshold. Even on the low side, this is significant.

Turning to the 7-day forecast, all of those rain chances will make for a bit of a soggy pattern next week.

Have a wonderful day and weekend Central Coast!