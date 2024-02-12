Mild weather this week, enjoy it though, more rain on the way for the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the new week sunshine and comfy conditions are the story.

There is a little dense fog trying to spread through northern San Luis Obispo County but it is mostly isolated to San Miguel and eastern Lake Nacimiento. Another area of dense fog has formed south of Lompoc. Be cautious where visibility is limited.

Temps to kick off our Monday morning are also on the low side, low 30s could bring frost into the interior valleys through the early morning.

Temps today will be near normal for this time of the year climbing into the mid 60s for most communities (almost 70 in Carpenteria).

For this week similar conditions are expected with sunshine and warming temps.

Wednesday a passing front will bring some cloud cover and slightly more humid air but that will not be too much of a concern. That being said it will set us up for the next big change.

That change will be here by the weekend when a set of several storms will push into the region and bring us the chance for inches more rain through the weekend and into the bulk of next week. This storm system is a long way out but there is the potential for rain Saturday through Thursday of next week with strong southerly winds as well.

The extended 8-14 day forecast is consistent with the models I have been looking at with a much soggier pattern through late February.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!