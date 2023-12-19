Monday's rain was just the start, get ready for inches more rain this week

Good morning, Central Coast, I hope everyone is staying dry as we push through this soggy week.

Monday brought significant rain to every community across the region. The San Luis Obispo area has picked up over an inch of rain, significantly less along the south coast, interior valleys and much of Santa Barbara county. As is typical Rocky Butte picked up the vast majority of the rain, from this system so far the rain gauge at the peak has recorded 6.18" of rain.

Here is a look at the rain totals for all communities to this point!

That is a lot of rain but we are just getting started, much more rain is on the way!

Widespread showers are continuing to cross the Central Coast Tuesday morning, take extra caution on the roads, especially where water is still limiting traction.

Check out your interactive radar here!

Showers will continue today, but thankfully they will be more mild, and off-and-on through early Wednesday morning.

At that point things are going to get tricky.

A cut off low will push south through the region and bring much heavier rain, and up to 50 mph winds to the region.

The worst of the storm will push through Wednesday night and Thursday with some lingering showers Friday morning as well. The Weather Prediction Center has already identified the area as having a risk of excessive rain on Wednesday, and the Storm Prediction Center thinks thunderstorms are possible.

All said and done many locations can expect 2 to 4 inches of rain, ON TOP of what will fall through today.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Stay weather aware and don't forget to download theKSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines and stay weather aware through the week.