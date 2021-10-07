More cool temperatures across Central Coast Thursday

A cooling trend is expected through Friday with an increase in night through morning low clouds.

Plenty of mid and high level clouds will make Thursday a mostly cloudy day.

The big news today will be the temperatures which will drop 3 to 6 degree across the coasts and valleys and 5 to 10 degrees across the

interiors. Most max temps will end up 5 to 10 degrees blow normal today.

A frontal system may bring rain to Los Angeles and Ventura Counties by Thursday night and Friday. Central Coast may see some moisture -

nothing to write home about.

The rainfall chances will taper off fairly quickly in the afternoon as drier air moves into the area behind the trof from the west to the east.

Max temps will fall another 3 to 6 degrees making this the coolest day in quite a while.

Dry and warmer weather is expected for the weekend. The sunshine along with northerly offshore flow and very weak onshore flow to the east

will combine to bring 5 to 10 degrees of warming to the entire area.

Cooler temperatures and windy conditions return early next week.