More "May gray" for beaches, some cooling even for interior valleys

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off our Tuesday it is once again a cloudy one. May gray is the story for our western beaches not just this morning but through the day, the interiors though will see clearing and sunshine quickly.

This increased marine air is keeping a bit of a cooling trend in place, expect upper 50s and low 60s along the beaches. 60s for the coastal valleys and interiors will climb towards 80!

We have one more day of cooling Wednesday with a bit more cloud cover.

Into the later portion of the week there is a little warming with some offshore wind that will help to clear skies a little bit more and warm us up for a weekend with a bit more sunshine. It will still be a bit cloudy at the coasts but not too bad.

Into the 8-14 day forecast it is looking like there is a bit of a cooldown with a few glancing chances for rain. This is minimal but something I will keep a close eye on.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!