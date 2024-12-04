More morning dense fog ahead of afternoon climbing temps

Good morning Central Coast!

A dense fog advisory has been issued for all of our beaches as well as coastal valleys through 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Temps today will remain in the upper 60s and low 50s. That is still 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of the year!

Looking into the extended forecast we will keep the same pattern of early morning fog and afternoon sunshine through the weekend. At that point some added gusts will push in and bring temps closer to normal for this time of the year.

Have a great day Central Coast!