Morning clouds will give way to sunshine and a warmer Wednesday

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, another great weather day is on the way!

Cloud cover is the story for most coastal valleys and beach communities today. Thankfully, it is mainly clouds and very little fog. No major visibility concerns this morning.

Thankfully, the marine clouds are only supported by light onshore winds. As we move into the mid-morning hours, the winds will shift to light offshore flow and banish that marine layer to the far western beaches and offshore spots.

Once that clears, sunshine is the story with temps just below normal for this time of the year.

Here is a look at the high temps expected for Wednesday afternoon.

Heads up South Coast! High tides tonight and tomorrow will crest a bit higher than usual (about 7 ft) this may lead to some slight tidal overflow. Not a big concern but something to be aware of!

Conditions are not expected to change much through the week. We will see a slight warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday. By late week though, temps will cool by a few degrees and leave us right at normal for this time of the year for the weekend and into early July.

Have a great day Central Coast!