Morning fog continues amid a slight cooldown

Thankfully we are not the center of national weather headlines, that falls with Florida as they begin to clean up from Hurricane Milton.

The good news is that the storm has pushed across the peninsula overnight and is now moving east into the open waters of the Atlantic.

Turning to the Central Coast this morning fog is the story.

Limited visibility is a concern across most of the coastal valleys and the beaches.

Take it slow and be prepared for some slowdowns across the region.

Other than the fog our forecast is a bit boring, winds are turning onshore and will bring the overall pattern close to normal for this time of the year.

We aren't there just yet, highs in the interiors are in the 90s which is still about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Coastal valleys and the beaches are closer to the averages with 70s and some 60s by the beach.

Over the next few days the cool down will become more pronounced and put us right near normal for the weekend.

It looks like even in the long term temps will stay right around normal for the time of the year. Here is a look at the 8-14 day forecast.

