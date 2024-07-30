Morning fog will clear out quickly and temps will continue their warming trend

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off our Tuesday morning there is significant fog across many coastal valley and beach communities. Limited visibility and dangerous road conditions are possible. Take it slow and be careful.

Good news though, that cloud cover and fog will clear out quickly and sunshine will be the story much of the day.

The high pressure that will fuel a significant warm up is in place and is continuing to bring much warmer weather through the week. Today that means highs in the interiors will reach into the mid 90s while Low 80s and 70s in the coastal valleys are expected. Beaches will stay a bit cloudier and much cooler, only in the 60s today.

Temps are going to continue to climb day after day across the interiors until this weekend when we expect to see highs nearing 105. The likelihood of reaching 110 degrees increases on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, indicating the longevity of the upcoming heatwave.

We also have continued fire weather concerns. Gusty winds combined with low humidity across the interior will create a few hours of elevated fire conditions over the next few days.

There is a potential for monsoon moisture to return to the area as early as Thursday, lingering through the weekend. This is more of a concern for the SoCal mountains, but its development will be monitored for possible inclusion in future forecasts. Stay tuned for updates as conditions evolve.

Have a great day Central Coast!