Morning showers continue, a much larger system arrives Wednesday

Good morning Central Coast!

Overnight a small system reached the region and brought more cloud cover, light rain and some added winds. This isn't a large concern but still something to be aware of. Here is a link to the Interactive Radar!

The system brought slightly cooler weather to the region today, highs will be in the 50s by the beach and in the low 60s elsewhere.

The rain will continue to press through the region today with not much but a passing shower. Today's showers will amount to a few hundredths of an inch of rain is expected. Not a big concern, but more substantial rain arrives Wednesday when a large cold front reaches the region.

That will begin with scattered showers and by the evening a band of heavy rain will press through. High winds will bring the potential for power outages, some poor drainage areas flooding is possible and at the highest peaks snowfall can be expected.

All said and done by Thursday afternoon totals of 1.25 to 1.75 inches of rain.

Those chances for rain all put together are leading to rain chances through the rest of the week. I really like how this image shows the timing.

The storm Wednesday into Thursday is prompting a few alerts. Firstly, a flood watch is in place for the south coast thanks to the chance for bands of heavy rain that could flood poor drainage spots. That is in place through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The storm is cold enough that snowfall is expected in the highest elevations of the Los Padres National Forest. That has prompted a winter storm watch for the Santa Barbara county interiors through Noon on Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day-forecast.

Have a great day Central Coast!