Much cooler weekend expected ahead of a return to heat next week

Good morning Central Coast! To kick off our Friday the big forecast change is easy to see, and frankly to feel as well.

A large low pressure system is in place in the Pacific North West shifting the pattern nationally. For us this means strong onshore winds are taking cool air from the north pacific and bringing it to us.

This is causing patchy dense fog for most of our region, extending even into the interior valleys.

The only communities spared from the dense fog are along our southcoast where they are facing a very different concern. Sundowner winds caused by strong north south wind gradients are in place from Las Cruces to Gaviota. Gusts upwards of 45 mph have been recorded Friday morning.

These winds have prompted a wind advisory in place through 8 a.m.

As we move through the day skies will clear but on the whole will stay on the cool side. Interior valleys will be in the low 80s, that is over 10 degrees cooler than 'normal' for this time of year. Beaches will be in the low 60s, coastal valleys in the 70s.

The cooler weather will stick around for several days but by Sunday the core low pressure will begin to shift east and a strong high pressure system will replace the low. For us this means abundant sunshine and hot temps. Interiors will be back to triple digits while coasts will see a more moderate heat up.

Have a wonderful day and weekend ahead Central Coast!