Near record warmth fades to several rain chances into the extended forecast

Good morning Central Coast!

The last few days have brought some record warmth to the region along with sunshine and lots to do. If you haven't taken advantage of the great weather yet though time is running out and we will be back to feeling like February soon.

Highs today will once again be 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year. That brings many highs to within spitting distance of 80 degrees once again. Here is a look at the high temps for Thursday.

As we push into Friday a trough of low pressure will begin to traverse the west coast. That will not only bring us our first chances for rain but also open up the pattern to a much more active set of storms to make their way to the west coast.

I really like the way that these National Weather Service graphics show timing plus it agrees very much with my forecast for the coming days

Warm/dry on Thu, sharp cooling and moistening to follow with an extended period of rain chances. While a range of potential rain totals exists, the risk for heavy rain and significant impacts is very low. Most likely, this will be a period of beneficial rain. #larain #cawx pic.twitter.com/mPdTiWBMLn — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 26, 2025

Our first rain chance is Friday evening, this will be quick moving but has the potential for a stray rumble of thunder but despite that accumulations will be minimal at best and will clear out for a mild Saturday.

A slightly larger, although still minor system will press through Sunday morning in to Monday. This will be more of a drizzle-fest with accumulations staying low but it will be a bit of=n the cloudy and dreary side.

The extended forecast also features chances for rain periodically. I will be keeping a close eye on those chances and bringing you the latest as it becomes available.

Have a great day Central Coast!