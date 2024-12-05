Northerly winds push dense fog south revealing a clear morning

Good morning Central Coast!

This morning's forecast is once again all about fog, but for the first time in a few days, it is about the fog's retreat. Overnight dense fog was the main concern but the good news is that it is being pushed south quickly. This critical change in wind direction is responsible for the much clearer morning conditions. Here is the visibility conditions at 6 a.m.

Despite the better conditions there is still some concern for the morning commute. There is a lingering dense fog advisory in place through 10 a.m. this morning.

Temps today are going to be warm once again, plus the early clearing will aid into a slight bump in those temps. 70s are expected in many spots with all other communities in the upper 60s.

A similar pattern with some early morning fog and afternoon sun will continue into the weekend (great news for all of the holiday parades). Early next week through some winds will shift and we will be facing a slight cooldown that will bring us closer to normals for this time of the year.

Have a great day Central Coast!