November mornings turn to summer afternoons as temps fluctuate significantly

Good morning Central Coast!

This morning is going to feel like the first day of November but for some communities this afternoon temps will return to summer like conditions. These wide swings in temperatures mean that when getting ready today, layers are the name of the game!

To kick off the morning it is cold once again. A frost advisory has been issued for western beaches, coastal valleys and some interior valleys and will stay in effect through 8 a.m. further on a freeze warning has been issued for the Paso Robles area, also through 8 a.m.

Combined with the cold temps, our air is very dry, humidities are about half of what is typical for the early morning. What this means is dry air cools and warms efficiently so the differences between the morning lows in the afternoon highs can be vast.

Tuesday’s highs were in the 80s for most coastal and interior valleys. Wednesday looks similarly warm even nearing the 90s by this afternoon in some Santa Ynez Valley communities.

The pattern driving this is a large ridge of high pressure over The West. This continues to dominate until the weekend arrives. This pattern produces the night and morning offshore winds and a weak afternoon onshore flow.

Then a system heads at NorCal but it is too far away from the Central Coast to produce rain. It will likely push temps down a little, with emphasis on "a little" since highs will likely still be in the 70s for most.

The pattern in November features a series of systems heading into the PacNW and NorCal but too far away from us until perhaps the 11th or so when some showers are possible, but nothing strong is in the modeling on any direct approach. Patterns this time of year can change quickly so stay tuned for any updates.

Have a wonderful Wednesday Central Coast!