Offshore winds to raise temps for a warm Thanksgiving

Good morning Central Coast!

This morning is starting off on the chilly side with temps in the 30s in the Paso Robles area low 40s in San Luis Obispo and many coastal valleys. These chilly temps represent about a 15 degree cool down from yesterday in the early morning. The bottom line layers are the name of the game, highs will climb quickly today.

The timing of a quiet week of weather looks favorable for regional travel. There are a few items of note: locally strong offshore winds, and very mild temps to start the week.

This large ridge will fuel locally gusty offshore winds in the night and morning hours. This will keep coastal lows somewhat high due to compressional heating and the daytime highs look mild in the 70s for many. Interior areas will see the mild highs but they miss out on the compressional heating element so the overnight lows are actually pretty chilly in the 30s.

We have no wind advisories, but in Ventura County south into the LA region the offshore winds will be strong enough for those advisories with gusts 30-50mph. Locally some gusts past 20 are possible but generally, the offshore push will be more like 5-15mph. Winds turn back onshore in the afternoon. This tug-of-war with the winds will produce mild temps through Wednesday.

Thursday a trough of low pressure slides through the area, this will just push temps down into the lower 70s and ultimately the 60s for the weekend but rainfall is not in the forecast.

Quiet weather for the holiday week is good news for the safety of those who travel.

Have a wonderful week Central Coast!