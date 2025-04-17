One more cool day ahead, sunshine and warm weather into the holiday weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off our Thursday cool temps and cloud cover continues to be the story this morning. Thankfully the cloud deck is sitting high enough to keep fog out of the way.

There is a high pressure system sitting far to our north, this is shaping the large ridge of high pressure driving west coast weather today. We are so far to the south of that though that all our impacts surround onshore winds and consistent marine influence.

Highs today across the Central Coast are about 10 degrees below seasonal normals, 60 for most with 50s by the beach.

Our biggest weather "headline" today is minimal as well. Some lingering instability is squeezing s few rain drops out of clouds in the far interior valleys. That will be limited to this morning (and another round tonight) but all said and done accumulations will barely be noticeable.

Closer to the coast there is also a precipitation chance, although that is from a very different source. Overnight the marine layer will push closer to shore and as it is forced to rise over the topography some light drizzle is expected. This too will be minimal but something that you may notice.

Tomorrow the high pressure will start to push south and we will start to see a warm up Friday with lots of sunshine and mild conditions into the holiday weekend!

Have a great day Central Coast!