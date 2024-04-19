One more cooler day but warmer weather is on the way for the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

Thursday was a cloudy one across much of the region and along many of our beach communities it took well into the afternoon before the dense fog cleared.

While our Friday will not be quite as foggy, temps will still be on the low side with continued cloud cover. Beaches will struggle to reach 60. Mid 60s in our coastal valleys and 70s for the interiors.

As the day goes on a ridge of high pressure is going to build in and begin a warm up for the weekend.

Saturday will still start off with fog across many beaches and coastal valleys but that will clear by mid day and begin a pattern of absolutely beautiful conditions! Highs will be towards the upper 60s for Saturday.

Sunday more warming is expected and we will see the warmest day of the forecast! Lots of sunshine and many coastal valleys will make a play for the 80s. Calm winds will be in place as well as sunshine making for a great day!

Into the extended forecast we will see a cooling trend as we move into next week. Temps will fall into the 60s once again with more cloud cover and winds. Even into the extended forecast we can expect some small chances for rain as we move into May.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!