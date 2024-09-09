One more day of extreme heat before temps fall dramatically

Good morning Central Coast!

Thankfully the extreme heat we have seen recently is on its way out, we will see cooler weather soon.

As we kick off the morning it is a bit foggy out there. There is a dense fog advisory in place for western beaches and coastal valleys through 10 a.m.

The dense fog is actually a good sign as we push into another hot day. The fog is bringing in dense cool marine air to the beaches helping to cool them dramatically.

Beaches will keep some cloud cover for much of the day, keeping them cooler. Beaches will be in the 60s with a few 70s mixed in. Coastal valleys, despite the fog, are a bit warmer mid 70s to some 80s. Interiors are holding onto extreme heat for another day. Here is a look at those temps!

Despite some cooler weather some alerts are lingering today. Interiors of Santa Barbara County are under a excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Monday while the southcoast is under an excessive heat advisory also through 8 p.m.

Throw in some add gusts along the Gaviota coastline and a fire weather warning has been extended through 10 p.m. Monday night.

These temps are the last of the extreme heat. More onshore winds are in store for this evening and will finally make it into the interiors. This means MUCH cooler weather beginning Tuesday and staying put through next week into the extended forecast.

For a little more context the average daily high for Septeber 9th is 92 degrees in Paso Robles.

Looking into the farther extended forecast (CPC 8-14 day Forecast) temps will stay below normal for the West Coast with more cloud cover expected as well.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!