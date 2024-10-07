One more day of heat, much cooler weather is on the way

Good Morning Central Coast!

The weekend brought dangerous heat to the region, even reaching records in many interior valley communities. Sunday Paso Robles reached 106° marking the sixth day in a row where a new record was set.

As we push into the week more excessive heat is expected, especially in the interiors. There is an excessive heat warning in place for the interior valleys through 8 p.m. tonight where temps above 100° are expected. An excessive heat advisory is in place for the coastal valleys through the same time frame. Temps up to 95° are possible.

That is not the only alert in place, there is a dense fog advisory in place for the south coast through 9 a.m. take extra caution on the roads this morning.

Highs today will once again reach triple digits for interiors while beaches will only reach towards 70. The coastal valleys is where there is so much more variability 90s for the Santa Ynez Valley 70s in Santa Maria and 80s for SLO.

The reason behind all the recent heat is a high pressure that formed a heat dome over the western half of the US. Today thankfully that system is beginning to dissipate and move east. For us that means cooler weather is on the way.

We will stay a few degrees above normal through the forecast but the good news is that we will be much more moderate as we push into the middle of the week and into the extended forecast.

Even into the extended forecast temps across the west coast are expected to stay above normal for this time of year but it is unlikely to get nearly as hot as last week anytime soon.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!