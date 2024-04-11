One more great day before cooler and stormy conditions move in this weekend

Good morning Central Coast! I hope everyone got outside to enjoy the beautiful sunny and warm conditions Wednesday!

If you didn't make it outside there is still a little time today before the weather turns soggy once again as we head into the weekend.

This morning there is some dense fog across our Coastal Valleys, this has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m. for all coastal and beach communities on the Central Coast.

Once the fog clears we are in for another great day! Temps will once again be warm with lots of sunshine although they will tick down just a few degrees. Beaches will stay in the 70s, coastal valleys will top off near 80 but interiors will squeak one more day of warming in with some communities pushing into the mid 80s.

This evening though even those lingering hot temps in the interiors will start to see the same onshore winds that brought fog early this morning and begin the same cooling trend.

That cooling trend will be very noticed Friday when most temps will fall to the mid 60s at the warmest hours of the day, that is all because of our next big weather maker nearing the region.

A large system has ejected from the Gulf of Alaska and is headed our way, the first signal will be much cooler weather Friday and winds picking up into the evening.

Strong winds and rain is expected to begin early Saturday morning, and last through the day. A second round of rain will move in Sunday morning.

All said and done we are expecting around an inch of rain in our coastal valleys, peaks up to 1.5" and interior valleys closer to half an inch.

Next week sunshine will move back in and warm us right back up.

Have a great day Central Coast!