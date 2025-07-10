One more hot day before temps and fire danger start to fall

Good morning, Central Coast!

Today, that high pressure system that has warmed up conditions day after day is beginning to push east and will lead to one more hot day ahead of a cooldown. That will pair with morning dense fog for your Thursday forecast a high-pressure system will strengthen and means warmer weather for the west coast.

Here is a look at the fog this morning, take it slow on roads impacted by lower visibility.

Temps today will reach into the low triple digits for interiors (marking a few degree increase from yesterday) coasts will also see a slight increase, bringing highs towards 80.

If you are headed to the Santa Barbara County Fair today and through the weekend, conditions will be picture perfect here is a look at what you can expect!

Winds continue to be an issue today, and tonight winds will focus along the south coast with gusts up to 45 mph. This has prompted a wind advisory for the south coast through 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Good news follows on Friday as the high pressure pushes east and allows more westerly winds to push across the region. That will drive temps towards normal for this time of the year. The temps will stay right around normal for all communities into the weekend and through next week.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!