One more hot day for interiors ahead of a cooler weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

This morning we once again have limited visibility in the Lompoc area thanks to dense marine layer fog. Through much of the rest of our beaches and coastal valleys there is cooler air with significant cloud cover.

That marine air is keeping temps on the lower side along the beaches through the forecast just as they did yesterday even as the interiors surged past 100 degrees in the afternoon.

For all those interested in the data here is a little more info on Wednesday's temps. Paso Robles hit 104 degrees in the afternoon. That not only marked the first day of the year temps reached triple digits but also is just two degrees below the record of 106 set back in 2002. To put that all into perspective the average high for June 5th is 86 degrees in Paso Robles. Take from that what you will.

Today will still be a hot one for the interiors with many locations still reaching the triple digits. Paso Robles will be a bit cooler but still well into the 90s. Coastal valleys are making good use of the marine layer with highs in the 70s and beaches will be in the 60s.

As we get closer to the weekend the high pressure will drift east and onshore winds and marine influence will reestablish itself even in the interior valleys. By the weekend we will have cooled down to near normal for this time of year.

Have a great day Central Coast!