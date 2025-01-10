One more very warm day ahead of cooling and calming for the weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

The weather story across the region is the strong winds fueling massive devastating fires in the LA Basin. Today there is some good news as the Santa Ana Wind event that is to blame for much of the concern is weakening but elevated fire weather is still in place.

Closer to home, sunshine will be the story with temps climbing quickly. Winds will also begin to die down into the afternoon.

Temps today will once again be very warm, with some highs back into the 70s with abundant sunshine! Coasts will be in the 60s along with the interiors.

Into the extended forecast, temps will stay warm although cooler than the last few days. Temps will fall to within five degrees of normal and sunshine will still be the story. Unfortunately looking into the extended forecast there is no major chance for rain through the end of the month.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!